Integrative Health

Why Research Says Ginger Could Benefit People With Autoimmune Conditions

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
September 25, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Maja Topcagic / Stocksy
September 25, 2024

The more we learn about inflammation and its impact on our immune systems, the more it's abundantly clear that managing a healthy inflammatory response is essential to wellbeing and longevity. Of course, there are plenty of ways to calm inflammation, but according to research published in the journal JCI Insight, there's one common spice you don't want to miss.

Studying the impact of ginger on inflammation

For this study, researchers wanted to assess the impact of ginger on inflammation, namely looking at white blood cells called neutrophils, and further, neutrophil extracellular trap (NET) formation, known as NETosis. In the simplest of simple terms, when NETosis occurs, there's a cell death of neutrophils and the body is subjected to inflammation as a result.

As study co-author Kristen Demoruelle, MD, Ph.D., explains in a news release, "There are a lot of diseases where neutrophils are abnormally overactive," such as autoimmune diseases, which impact up to 10% of the world's population.

But for this study, when both mice and human subjects were given a ginger supplement, it helped to restrain NETosis. Participants took a 20 milligram ginger supplement every day, and after seven days, they had more of the chemical cAMP in their neurophils, which helped inhibit NETosis from running rampant.

"This is important because [ginger] is a natural supplement that may be helpful to treat inflammation and symptoms for people with several different autoimmune diseases," Demoruelle explains.

And as study co-author Jason Knight, MD, Ph.D, adds, "Our research, for the first time, provides evidence for the biological mechanism that underlies ginger's apparent anti-inflammatory properties in people."

Other ways to support a healthy inflammatory response

Along with adding more ginger to your routine, there are plenty of other ways to support a healthy inflammatory response in the body.

Diet plays a huge role in inflammation, which is why countless experts recommend figuring out which foods cause an undesirable response for you, and which ones don't.

It's also important to mind your gut health, as a leaky gut or one that's out of microbial balance can result in inflammation as well. Other inflammation triggers include environmental toxins, not getting enough movement, and even stress.

Luckily, when factors like your environment are out of control, there are plenty of quality supplements available to support a healthy inflammatory response. Here are our favorites—we recommend looking for one with turmeric and ginger, as both have been shown to have benefits for your immune system and a healthy inflammatory response.

Be sure to check out our full guide managing inflammation with lifestyle habits.

The takeaway

Whether you have an autoimmune condition or you just want to keep your inflammation levels in check, incorporating more ginger into your routine (and even supplementing it) could be just the tip you've been missing.

