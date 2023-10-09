To do so, they used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey data between the years 2005 and 2010. Numbers from over 2,500 women were analyzed, identifying things like iron deficiency, anemia, and depressive symptoms.

Of the sample size, up to 16% of the participants were iron deficient and 8% were anemic. Of that 8%, just over half of those with anemia were iron deficient as well. The prevalence of depressive symptoms was 10%, and additional factors like income status were also recorded.

Based on the findings of their analysis, the women who were iron deficient had significantly higher odds of depressive symptoms than women with iron sufficiency, even after adjusting for confounding variables. The study authors also note that the prevalence of depressive symptoms were also higher in women with iron deficiency when they in the low-income category.

"These nationally representative data indicate that non-pregnant women of reproductive age with iron deficiency in the U.S. have higher prevalence of somatic depressive symptoms scores than those with iron sufficiency," the study authors write, "especially if they are of low income."