Stroke Rates Nearly Doubled In Adults Under 55, Study Finds
Stroke probably isn't high on the list of health problems you're thinking about in your 20s, 30s, or 40s. At that age, we're much more likely to be paying attention to our metabolism, fertility, fitness, or maybe the occasional high cholesterol result at an annual physical.
And historically, that has made some sense. Age remains an important risk factor for stroke, and the condition is much more common later in life. But being young doesn't make you immune to the cardiovascular risk factors that can set the stage for one.
New research suggests that's becoming particularly important to pay attention to, with stroke rates among younger adults changing considerably over the past few decades.
Results revealed a concerning trend
The study, published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, tracked first-time strokes among adults ages 20 to 54 living in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region.
Researchers identified 2,076 first-ever strokes between 1993 and 2020, allowing them to compare how often strokes occurred in younger adults across nearly three decades.
In 1993 and 1994, there were 33.9 strokes for every 100,000 person-years. By 2020, that number had climbed to 62.2, an increase of about 83%.
Most of that change came from ischemic strokes, the most common type of stroke, which happen when blood flow to part of the brain becomes blocked. Ischemic stroke rates rose from 23.8 to 47.3 cases per 100,000 person-years over the study period. Researchers didn't see the same increase in strokes caused by bleeding in or around the brain.
Several stroke risk factors also became more common
The researchers also looked at the health characteristics of younger adults who experienced strokes, and several familiar cardiovascular risk factors became more common over time.
High blood pressure, diabetes, atrial fibrillation, and substance use all increased among people who had strokes. Substance use saw an especially large jump, rising from 4.6% in the early 1990s to 40.2% in 2020, much of which reflected marijuana use.
That doesn't mean researchers can point to any one of these factors and say it's responsible for the rise in strokes. The study didn't include comparable risk-factor data from people who didn't have strokes, so it couldn't determine whether these changes actually explain the trend.
Researchers can't say these risk factors are behind the increase in strokes, but their prevalence among younger patients is a reminder that protecting your heart and blood vessels isn't something to save for later in life.
There was one encouraging shift over the study period: More people survived. Thirty-day mortality after a stroke declined modestly, from 11.7% to 9.4%. But surviving a stroke doesn't necessarily mean walking away unaffected.
Depending on the area of the brain involved and the severity of the stroke, people can experience lasting changes in movement, speech, memory, cognition, and independence. For someone who has a stroke at 35 or 45, those effects can potentially shape decades of life.
How to start protecting yourself now
None of this means you need to spend your 20s or 30s worrying about having a stroke. But it is a good reason to pay attention to some of the cardiovascular health markers that are easy to ignore when you otherwise feel healthy.
Blood pressure is a big one. High blood pressure is a major modifiable risk factor for stroke, and you can have it for years without noticing any symptoms. Knowing your blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol gives you a chance to catch changes early and work with your doctor to address them. Staying active, not smoking, and properly managing conditions like diabetes or atrial fibrillation can also help lower stroke risk.
And regardless of your age, know what a stroke can look like. Sudden facial drooping, arm weakness, difficulty speaking, vision changes, severe headache, dizziness, or loss of balance all warrant immediate medical attention. With a stroke, getting treatment quickly can make a major difference, so don't wait around to see whether symptoms improve on their own.
The takeaway
It's easy to think of stroke prevention as something that becomes relevant once you're much older. This research is a reminder that many of the factors that shape cardiovascular and brain health are already worth paying attention to decades earlier.
Healthy aging doesn't begin when you reach a certain age. A lot of it comes down to taking care of the body you have now, so it's better equipped to carry you through the decades ahead.