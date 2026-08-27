4 Takeaways From The New AHA Stroke Recovery Guidelines
Stroke is now the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. and a leading cause of serious, long-term disability, according to the American Heart Association's 2026 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics. Nearly 800,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke every year.
New guidelines from the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, are reshaping what recovery should look like for these people. The 2026 Guideline for Adult Stroke Rehabilitation and Recovery replaces guidance from 2016, taking a far more holistic view of what healing after a stroke requires.
Here are the biggest takeaways from the updated guidelines.
1. Rehab should start within 48 hours
Rehabilitation should begin as soon as a person is medically stable, ideally within 48 hours of the stroke. It should be tailored to that person's physical, cognitive, language, and mental health needs.
Starting therapy early is linked to better outcomes, though the guideline advises against moderate to high-intensity exercise and task practice in the first 24 hours.
Because every stroke affects the brain differently, care has to be individualized, said Lorie Gage Richards, Ph.D., an occupational therapist and associate professor at the University of Utah who chaired the guideline writing group.
"Recovery doesn't look the same for everyone," Richards said in a press release. "The goal is to help individuals gain as much independence as possible to perform everyday activities while improving their overall quality of life."
2. Recovery is about more than the body
More weight is placed on emotional health following a stroke, compared to previous guidelines. Post-stroke depression is common and treatable, but left unaddressed it can make physical rehab harder. Regular screening for depression, anxiety, and other mental health concerns is now recommended throughout recovery.
Strokes among people under age 50 are increasing, even as more people survive and live longer afterward. That means rehab increasingly has to account for returning to work, parenting young children, sleep and pain issues, and changes in sexual function, plus shifts in relationships, independence, and future plans.
To create the guidelines, medical professionals asked real people who have experienced strokes to members of the volunteer writing group. Sara Kutzle was one such volunteer who had a hemorrhagic stroke at age 39. After a week in intensive care and a month in the hospital, she had to relearn how to walk, write, and function again.
"Rehabilitation was difficult, but one of the hardest parts was accepting that my life might look different than I planned," Kutzle said. "Recovery meant discovering who I could become, not trying to return to who I was before." Support groups and journaling, she said, helped her heal in ways physical therapy alone couldn't.
3. Recovery requires a team of caregivers
Effective rehab relies on a coordinated multidisciplinary team that may include neurologists, rehabilitation nurses, occupational and physical therapists, speech-language pathologists, social workers, and psychologists. Recreational therapists are also available to help survivors regain confidence and reconnect with their communities.
Some stroke survivors stay in a skilled nursing facility, inpatient rehabilitation facility, or long-term care hospital, while others go home with a loved one soon after their hospital stay for outpatient rehab.
About 2.7 million people in the U.S. care for stroke survivors, helping with daily activities, household tasks, and physical needs. Many of them experience stress, depression, or anxiety and need support of their own. The guideline calls for caregivers to be included in rehabilitation planning, education, and support across the whole process.
Telehealth is making this entire process easier by expanding access to care and making it more cost-effective.
4. Recovery has no fixed endpoint
Recovery can continue over months to years without a clearly defined end. Some people regain full independence, while others live with functional limitations and need ongoing support from clinicians or family. Taking all of this into account, the guideline recommends periodically reassessing a survivor's goals, progress, and skills.
"Recovery after a stroke is about more than getting stronger physically and regaining abilities," Richards said. "It's an ongoing process that includes coping with emotional changes after a major health event, adjusting to new challenges and moving forward with a renewed sense of purpose and resilience."
The takeaway
A stroke changes your life in an instant—how you walk, talk, think, and connect with the people around you. Recovery from a stroke often stretches on for months or even years.
If your or someone you love is recovering from a stroke, remember that rehab should start early, mental health should be treated alongside physical health, and caregivers need support too. Every stroke recovery process is different, so deal with things as they come rather than expect a set end date for recovery.