3 Physical Markers Beyond Blood Pressure That Can Predict Stroke Risk
When it comes to stroke prevention, you're probably aware of the usual risk factors like high blood pressure, cholesterol, smoking. But new research suggests their may be more warning signals that fly under the radar.
A large-scale study analyzed data from nearly 483,000 UK Biobank participants over approximately 14 years. The findings point to three physical markers that may predict stroke risk long before traditional symptoms appear, and they can all be assessed from the comfort of your home.
Walking pace
Of the three markers, walking pace showed the strongest association with stroke risk. Participants who reported a slow walking pace had a 64% higher risk of stroke compared to those who reported a brisk walking pace.
For walking pace specifically, the evidence suggested a potential causal link with stroke risk. In other words, slow walking pace may not just be a marker of poor health—it may actively contribute to stroke risk.
Walking pace reflects more than just fitness level. It's a window into your cardiovascular function, circulation, and even early neurological health. It also correlates with VO2 max, a key marker of cardiorespiratory fitness.
Grip strength
For every 5 kg decrease in grip strength (which is equivalent to approximately 11 lbs), stroke risk increased by 7%. While that may sound modest, grip strength tends to decline gradually over time, meaning the cumulative effect matters.
Grip strength has long been used in clinical settings as a proxy for overall vitality. Research has linked it to heart disease, cognitive decline, and mortality risk. You may think grip strength is only indicative of hand strength, but it reflects your body's broader neuromuscular and metabolic health.
The study found this association held across different age groups and was particularly notable in women, where each 5 kg increase in grip strength was associated with a 9.6% lower risk of stroke.
Muscle mass
Participants with probable sarcopenia, a condition characterized by low muscle mass and reduced physical function, had a 30% higher risk of stroke compared to those without it.
Sarcopenia is often dismissed as a normal part of aging, but it's increasingly recognized as a modifiable condition with serious health implications. The study defined probable sarcopenia using grip strength thresholds, making it something you can estimate without specialized equipment. The grip strength threshold was 27kg (approximately 60 lbs) for men and 16 kg (approximately 35 lbs) for women.
Researchers also found that sarcopenia was associated with higher mortality rates after stroke, suggesting muscle health matters for both prevention and recovery.
How to assess yourself
While these aren't formal diagnostic tools, these simple at home-tests can serve as useful check-ins. If any of these resonate, it doesn't mean a stroke is imminent. But it may prompt you to reprioritize strength and movement in your life.
- Walking pace: Can you comfortably maintain a brisk pace (roughly 3 mph or faster) for 10 to 15 minutes? If you find yourself naturally slowing down or feeling winded quickly, it may be worth paying attention.
- Grip strength: Notice if everyday tasks, like carrying groceries, opening bottles, and holding a bag, feel harder than they used to. Clinical assessments of grip strength use a special tool called a dynamometer, but functional changes in daily life are a reasonable signal.
- Muscle mass: Look for signs of sarcopenia like difficulty rising from a chair without using your arms, reduced stamina, or visible muscle loss in your legs and arms over time.
The takeaway
Thinking about stroke risk might be scary, but it's comforting to know that all three of these markers are modifiable. Regular strength training can improve grip strength and combat sarcopenia, and walking, especially at a brisk pace, supports cardiovascular health and may directly reduce stroke risk based on this research. These are accessible, actionable steps you can take toward stroke prevention.