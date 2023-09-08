Atrial fibrillation (commonly referred to as Afib or AF) is a type of irregular heartbeat that generally affects older adults. This heart arrhythmia may not be inherently life-threatening, but it can raise your risk of heart attack and stroke, so it’s definitely something to keep tabs on.

Common risk factors of Afib include genetic predisposition, heart attack, and heart disease, just to name a few. According to new research, however, lifestyle factors may also contribute to the risk of Afib development, especially in postmenopausal women. Below, the findings.