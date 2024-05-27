This Workout Is A+ For Muscle Gains, Heart Health, & Longevity, MDs Say

This can irritate joints that are already inflamed due to the size and setup of stair-climbing machines. “Standard steps in a building or on an exercise machine are narrow. They typically only allow the climber to put the front half of his or her foot on the step, hanging the heel off, when stepping up. This puts undue pressure on the knees, which can cause overuse injuries and exacerbate pain in arthritic knees,” Comite says.