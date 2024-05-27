Advertisement
This Workout Is A+ For Muscle Gains, Heart Health, & Longevity, MDs Say
Guess the workout: It burns your glutes, quads, calves, and your core. It can be done at the gym, but also outdoors. It supports the heart and is A+ for helping to prevent falls as you age. Anyone? We’re talking about climbing stairs.
Below we dive into the benefits of a StairMaster, who should and shouldn’t try it, plus, whether or not the machine is a must-have. Let’s dive in—or rather, step up.
Meet the experts
- Florence Comite, M.D. is an endocrinologist and longevity physician who founded Women’s Health at Yale in 1992. She has over 30 years of experience, she founded her own practice, The Comite Center for Precision Medicine & Healthy Longevity.
- Ali Novitsky, M.D. is an obesity medicine physician and founder of The Fit Collective—a host of physician-designed health programs.
What is a StairMaster?
First, let’s clear the air: “StairMaster” is a term people use to refer to many different stair-step machines, but it’s actually a brand name. S
o stair-stepper, StairMaster, or stair climber, are all used interchangeably to refer to the same general machine.
A stair-climbing exercise machine mimics walking up a flight of stairs. “If you don't-cheat by holding the handrails to support your weight as many people do on StairMasters, you should get the same physical benefits of climbing stairsteps in your home, at the mall, or wherever you have stairs to get from one floor to another,” explains endocrinologist and longevity physical Florence Comite, M.D.
Most stair-climbing machines have adjustable speeds, allowing you to increase or decrease the cardio intensity of your workout.
It’s common to alternate between higher and lower speeds to mimic a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout.
You can also use stair-climbing machines as a warm-up for other exercises. Crank up the intensity for a heart-pounding spike, or take it slow to give your leg muscles a pre-lift burn.
5 benefits of a StairMaster
While these machines are simplistic in their user experience, the benefits are anything but that. Below, the nitty-gritty details:
1. Protects the heart
There’s science to back the benefits of this exercise, especially for heart health. “A new study presented at a recent cardiology conference in Europe found that people who regularly took the stairs instead of escalators and elevators were nearly 40% less likely to die from heart disease1, compared to those who didn’t climb stairs,” Comite says. Those same stair-climbing participants also had a lower risk of heart attack and stroke.
In addition, “One study found that climbing more than five flights a day lowered the risk of cardiovascular disease by 20%,” Comite adds. Pretty impressive for a simple exercise.
2. Strengthens the lower body
“By simulating the action of climbing stairs, the StairMaster targets the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, and calf muscles. Enhancing these core leg muscles not only elevates your lower body strength but also improves your balance and stamina,” notes board-certified obesity medicine physician Ali Novitsky, M.D.
But it’s not just the visible muscle gains that make this exercise, and specifically training all of your leg muscles, worthwhile. Below, Novitsky explains the functional longevity benefits to consider:
- “Strong glutes are essential for posture and can significantly reduce the risk of injuries by providing support for your lower back.
- Strong quadriceps are vital for knee stability and ease of movements such as running and jumping.
- Strong hamstrings are crucial for athletic performance and flexibility, reducing the strain on the lower back and decreasing the risk of injury.
- Lastly, strong calf muscles play a significant role in maintaining ankle stability and mobility.”
3. Strengthens core and stabilizing muscles
StairMasters also work the core muscles. When you raise your leg to step onto the next block, your body calls upon stabilizing muscles in your abdominal area to support your balance, thus training your core simultaneously.
A strong core is essential for anyone aiming for a longer, stronger life. Your abs help with posture and support your spine. Research shows that core-stabilizing exercises can positively impact older adults2, reducing their risk of falls, enhancing their sense of independence, and boosting stability.
4. Supports bone health
Speaking of frailty risk, we can’t talk about stair-climbing benefits without mentioning bone health.
“While stair climbing, your muscles and tendons put stress on bones, which stimulates bones to lay down more bone tissue, making them denser and reducing the risk of osteopenia, osteoporosis, and fractures,” Comite says. Bone health is often overlooked, but the importance of tending to your bones cannot be overstated, especially for reducing the risk of fractures as you age.
5. Provides accessible training for hikes, backpacking, etc.
If you’re looking to train for a long hike or backpacking trip, a stair-climbing machine is the way to go.
You can even load up your backpack with the weight you'll be carrying on your hike, so it feels lighter when the big day arrives. Plus, you'll be training your endurance, helping you stay energized throughout a longer hike.
Is the StairMaster bad for your knees?
If you have a weak knee, StairMasters may not be the best option. Comite explains why, “The reason climbing stairs and using StairMaster-type exercise machines is so good for building leg strength is the same reason stair-climbing can be harmful to knees: It puts more force through the leg and onto the knees than walking does.”
This can irritate joints that are already inflamed due to the size and setup of stair-climbing machines. “Standard steps in a building or on an exercise machine are narrow. They typically only allow the climber to put the front half of his or her foot on the step, hanging the heel off, when stepping up. This puts undue pressure on the knees, which can cause overuse injuries and exacerbate pain in arthritic knees,” Comite says.
However, if you don't have pre-existing knee pain, a StairMaster may help strengthen the knee joints and thus prevent future injury.
Do this to avoid knee pain on the StairMaster
What is the 25-7-2 StairMaster workout?
Amongst the many combinations of speed, time, and cadence you can whip up for the StairMaster lies the popular 25-7-2 which stands for 25 minutes, level seven speed, and two days a week.
But be warned—this is no light work warm-up but rather a full, sweaty workout. If you’re new to the StairMaster, you should start with a shorter duration and ease your way into it.
Beginners may also want to keep their hands on the support rails until they fall into a rhythm—or alternate between hands-on and hands-off.
No, you don’t have to use a machine
Safe to say, there’s a long list of full-body benefits of using the StairMaster—but these benefits aren’t exclusive to the machine. “If you don’t have access to a StairMaster, simply walking or running up the bleacher stairs at your local high school stadium is a great alternative,” Comite says.
She adds weight-bearing exercises like squats, lunges, leg curls, and plyometric jumps to the list of alternates as well. You may also try jumping rope, brisk walking (12-3-30, anyone?), or running to shake things up if you get bored of the StairMaster or want to work different muscles while still checking cardio, muscle building, and bone support off your list.
And even if you don’t want to explore the StairMaster as a go-to workout, you can use this information to support a smaller habit: When you have the chance to take the stairs, do. Or if you want a supercharged warm-up, there’s no time on the StairMaster that’s “too short”—trust me, five minutes never feels longer than when you’re climbing stairs.
Who shouldn't use a StairMaster
With all of this StairMaster praise, you might be wondering: Are there any cons? Not exactly, but there are some people who should pick another form of cardio.
Comite says that anyone with heart health concerns such as hypertension or fibrillation should talk to their doctor before using a StairMaster.
Those with knee pain or meniscus tears should also take caution and consider trying an elliptical machine instead, which typically has wider steps to support the entire foot, alleviating pressure from the knee.
It's also wise to use the StairMaster in combination with other strength training exercises to ensure you never neglect muscles like the biceps, triceps, etc.
Other than that, it’s safe for pretty much anyone to try the StairMaster, remembering, of course, to start out slow and work your way up, both in speed and duration.
You should choose to take the stairs over the escalator whenever you get the chance.
FAQ
What does the StairMaster do for your body?
The StairMaster works your quads, glutes, hamstrings, calves, and your core. While supporting muscle strength, this workout also burns calories and increases endurance. A short-duration workout on the StairMaster can be a great primer for the rest of your workout as well.
How long should you stay on the StairMaster?
You can use the StairMaster for a warm-up or a full workout. Beginners should start with 5-10 minutes as a warm-up and 15 to 20 minutes as a workout. Once you’ve used the machine a few times, you may be able to bump your workout up to 30 minutes if desired.
Is StairMaster good for belly fat?
The StairMaster is beneficial for burning fat because it is a cardio and strength-based workout. If you’re looking to burn fat, you may want to opt for a full workout (from 15-30 minutes) rather than a quick five-minute workout.
The takeaway
The StairMaster, or any stair-climbing action, is a great way to support a host of muscles, including the glutes, quads, calves, and the core.
Climbing stairs, in general, with or without a machine, is a great way to boost endurance, support heart health, and contribute to a stronger, longer life. Not sure if you should use the StairMaster before or after weights? Read this first.
