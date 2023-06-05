Holy Basil: You’re no doubt familiar with basil, which comes in several varieties, as the indispensable leaf in dishes from Thai basil chicken to caprese salad. But have you ever steeped your body in it? Research suggests that the topical application of basil can help soothe acne, moisturize skin, decrease roughness, and minimize the appearance of wrinkles. One variety, holy basil (Ocimum tenuiflorum), has a longstanding history1 of medicinal use in India, where it’s used to ease skin issues linked to inflammation. This is the variety I’m recommending for this seasonal bath, though any type of basil will do—use what’s available to you.

Burdock: Burdock (Arctium lappa) is a mineral-rich root that promotes proper elimination via the skin and other organs. In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), burdock is used to detoxify the blood2 and promote circulation to the skin’s surface. Its history of use in Western herbalism includes acne, boils, bruises, itching, and skin cancer. Burdock root has demulcent properties that help ease inflammation and irritation. Many Asian grocery stores will stock burdock root. If you can’t find it there, look for dried burdock from a reputable herbal retailer.

Ginger: You might have used ginger (Zingiber officinale) during cold and flu season to help increase circulation and ward off congestion. Those same principles apply here, but we’ll put them to use for a different purpose. Ginger’s ability to increase circulation—aided here by the warmth of the bath water itself—can usher us into a state of perspiration. From the sauna to the steam room, we know that sweating has long been a method of releasing toxins and cleansing the body.