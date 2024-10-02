Cut Your Home Cleaning Time In Half With These 5 Quick Hacks

If you're a frenetic cleaner, you undoubtedly know the struggle of running back and forth between rooms trying to organize. But according to green-cleaning expert Tonya Harris, this often winds up wasting time. "Cleaning just one room at a time will save time, rather than trying to clean two or three at a time," she says, adding to decide which room you want to tackle, and then work your way from the top to the bottom of the room, saving vacuuming for last.