The Health Benefits Of Cayenne + 10 Ways To Use It In The Kitchen
Cayenne pepper has a rich history, dating back over 7,000 years in Central and South America. Fast forward to today, and it makes for a wonderful addition to your spice cabinet that you can use as a healthier hot sauce alternative.
Here's how cayenne pepper is working overtime to boost your health and add a kick to your dish. Plus, a few creative ways to work it into your menu.
5 benefits of cayenne pepper
This mighty pepper can do more than spice up your dinner. Here are a few cayenne benefits licensed nutritionist Marcie Vaske, MS, LN, CNS. thinks you should know:
- It supports metabolic health: The metabolic benefits of cayenne come from the compound capsaicin that gives the pepper it’s kick. “Capsaicin has thermogenic properties, meaning it helps your body burn more calories by increasing heat production. This can lead to a slight boost in metabolism1, potentially aiding in weight management efforts,” Vaske explains. Hence, why you may find cayenne pepper on the ingredient list in some metabolism supplements.
- It may help with congestion: “The heat and spice from cayenne pepper can help thin mucus to clear nasal congestion2 and relieve sinus pressure,” Vaske says, in addition to reducing inflammation. Now you know why cayenne pepper is often mixed into wellness shots and smoothies (along with ginger, turmeric, garlic, etc.) to beat common colds.
- It’s rich in antioxidants: Like many peppers, cayenne contains both vitamin A and vitamin C3, providing antioxidant support for the body, which benefits immune health, skin health, and beyond.
- It supports heart health: “Cayenne pepper does support heart health4 by improving circulation and may reduce bad cholesterol levels, known as LDL,” Vaske says, adding that the anti-inflammatory properties can also benefit blood vessel health. “With better circulation and balance of cholesterol, it increases our heart health,” she says.
10 ways to use it
Given the vast benefits of this spice, why not keep it in rotation? Here’s a few ways to get more cayenne in your diet:
- Add a teaspoon to your pickle jar
- Sprinkle it over sweet fruits like mango, pineapple, or watermelon
- Use it to season your fresh or roasted vegetables
- Mix a dash into your tea in the morning
- Add a teaspoon to your favorite sauce or dressing
- Mix cayenne into your scrambled eggs
- To make your own hot honey
- Mix it into hot chocolate or a sweet smoothie
- Take it in a supplement
- Sprinkle it over cucumber salad
Who should avoid it?
“While cayenne pepper is generally safe for most individuals in moderation, some populations may need to exercise caution or avoid it altogether,” Vaske says. This group includes those that have:
- Heartburn
- IBS
- Spice sensitivities
- Those taking blood thinners, diabetes, or asthma medications
- A latex allergy
- Anyone pregnant or breastfeeding (should avoid large amounts)
The takeaway
Cayenne pepper has many health benefits from relieving congestion to supporting metabolic health and so much more. Plus, it’s a versatile spice that can be worked into countless meals, snacks, and even beverages. Here, more ways to support your metabolism.
