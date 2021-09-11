mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
How This Supplement Cares For Skin Pre & Post Sun With Supplements* 

How This Supplement Cares For Skin Pre & Post Sun With Supplements* 

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Spent A Lot Of Time Outdoors This Summer? You May Need This Supplement*

Image by Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy

September 11, 2021 — 10:04 AM

Amidst such trying times, a summer in the sun is and was more than deserved. Of course, we’ll be the first to stand on the soap box about smart sun care (a routine that goes beyond just SPF, thank you very much) — but we’re also ones to relish in the joys of a full day spent outdoors: Being outside and taking in the good weather can make us feel better mentally and physically.

But as part of a robust and holistic skin care approach, we also are fierce about being supportive from the inside out. See, certain nutrients and phytonutrients you consume have science-backed photoprotective qualities, meaning they support the skin proactively and in real-time UV exposure.* Additionally, you can also look for bioactives that have regenerative properties that help support the skin after exposure, and can help with some of the common, unwanted signs of exposure (you know: dark spots, fine lines, and so on).*

Don’t know where to start? We have a few that can help.

How this supplement can help with sun care.* 

glow from the inside out bundle+

Go deep beyond the surface with cellular beauty+ and beauty & gut collagen+

mbg beauty bundle

Listen: Our time in the sun is certainly not over. And the most important step you can take now is to be proactive about skin health. Certain botanical antioxidants are shown to have major photoprotective qualities, such as astaxanthin and pomegranate whole fruit extract.* 

Let’s start with the former. One scholarly review of the antioxidant explained that numerous comparative studies of astaxanthin and other antioxidants showed it was the superior antioxidant in promoting dermal fibroblasts (or, what helps make skin cells, elastin, and collagen).* To give you an idea of just how powerful, the free-radical-fighting actions of astaxanthin are up to 1,000 times higher than that of many of its fellow antioxidants.* 

Pomegranate whole fruit extract is another. Clinical studies have shown that this targeted phytonutrient-rich botanical has the ability to enhance photoprotection in the skin, meaning your skin cells are better equipped to deal with UV rays and their subsequent effects.* For example, one randomized controlled trial found that the pomegranate extract increased skin's resilience against UVB rays, as well as changes to the skin microbiome.* Another—this one, a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial—found that taking pomegranate extract orally could help with common sun-induced pigmentation.*

But what about post sun? Well, antioxidants can help here too.* Namely by enhancing skin health and reducing many of the telltale signs of skin aging and sun exposure, such as dark spots, fine lines, and dryness.*

For example, astaxanthin has loads of clinicals highlighting its skin supporting benefits. In one study, astaxanthin supplementation significantly improved skin elasticity, smoothness, and hydration in just 12 weeks.* Another clinical investigation found astaxanthin improved skin wrinkles, age spot size, and skin texture.* And in a recent double-blind clinical trial, subjects reported significant improvement in moisture levels (especially around the eyes), overall improved elasticity, and appearance of tone.* Another recent double-blind clinical study found that it can even help skin's water-retention capacity and suppress barrier damage.* After all, the skin is a barrier organ of supreme importance.

Additionally, pomegranate whole fruit extract can help buffer oxidative stress—which can happen after prolonged UV exposure due to increased free radicals.* To keep your body's oxidative stress defenses up, your cells need functioning detoxification pathways—antioxidants help this process.* Pomegranate extract attenuates oxidative stress by enhancing antioxidant responses and increasing antioxidant capacity in the body.* In fact, pomegranate extract has been clinically shown via research studies to reduce biomarkers of oxidative stress.* 

Advertisement

The takeaway.

We think smart sun care should be holistic — a process that includes SPF, lifestyle choices, and even internal work. And on that latter point? Certain nutrients have been shown to have photoprotective qualities to help support your skin pre- and post-sun.* 

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

An Easy 3-Step Guide To Building Up Skin Strength & Resilience

Alexandra Engler
An Easy 3-Step Guide To Building Up Skin Strength & Resilience
Beauty

The More You Know: This Cult-Favorite Serum Ingredient Is Also A Hair Care Hero

Jamie Schneider
The More You Know: This Cult-Favorite Serum Ingredient Is Also A Hair Care Hero
Beauty

This Beauty Product Just Got A *Major* Upgrade & Will Give You Mega Doe Eyes

Jamie Schneider
This Beauty Product Just Got A *Major* Upgrade & Will Give You Mega Doe Eyes
Love

Every Couple Needs This Therapist-Approved Habit For A Happy Relationship

Jordan Dann, MFA, LP, CIRT
Every Couple Needs This Therapist-Approved Habit For A Happy Relationship
Spirituality

Having Trouble Reaching Your Goals? This Spiritual Law Is Here To Help

Sarah Regan
Having Trouble Reaching Your Goals? This Spiritual Law Is Here To Help
Integrative Health

A Psychologist's 5-Minute Trick For Falling Asleep Way Faster

Emma Loewe
A Psychologist's 5-Minute Trick For Falling Asleep Way Faster
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

This RD's Zucchini Bread Features An Ingredient With Blood Sugar Benefits

Abby Moore
This RD's Zucchini Bread Features An Ingredient With Blood Sugar Benefits
Mental Health

4 Ways People May Be Responding To Trauma Without Even Realizing It

Julie Nguyen
4 Ways People May Be Responding To Trauma Without Even Realizing It
Integrative Health

Feeling Out Of It? 3 Steps To Jump-Start Your Well-Being, From A Functional MD

Amy Shah, M.D.
Feeling Out Of It? 3 Steps To Jump-Start Your Well-Being, From A Functional MD
Mental Health

How To Cope With Grief Amid 20th Anniversary Of 9/11, From A Psychologist

Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D.
How To Cope With Grief Amid 20th Anniversary Of 9/11, From A Psychologist
Recipes

Low-FODMAP Diet Got You Missing Garlic? Try This Basil Pesto Hack For Flavor

Eliza Sullivan
Low-FODMAP Diet Got You Missing Garlic? Try This Basil Pesto Hack For Flavor
Routines

This Ridiculously Satisfying Stretch Warms Up Your Spine & Relieves Back Pain

Sarah Regan
This Ridiculously Satisfying Stretch Warms Up Your Spine & Relieves Back Pain
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/spent-a-lot-of-time-outdoors-this-summer-you-might-need-this-supplement

Your article and new folder have been saved!