Sometimes, Personal Growth Means Slowing Down. Here's How To Start

Many of us go into hibernation around February, when the hype of the holidays and a brand-new year has died down and the temperatures have dropped. It's the perfect time to turn inward and work on ourselves. And while personal growth doesn't happen overnight, the journey doesn't have to be difficult. Sometimes we grow more by doing less.
The best way to approach inner work is by starting small. Choosing a few simple but impactful practices to implement in your daily routine is enough to jump-start the process and set the stage for more to come. And there's no harm in leaning on supplemental aids, such as +PlusCBD Sleep & Calm Gummies, to support you along the way–but we'll show you how to weave them in.*
Slow down to speed up.
As ironic as it sounds, the best way to move forward is to stay present. In order to manifest your dreams, you must be present in your intentions–it's the basic rules behind the law of attraction. But simply declaring you're going to "stay present" isn't enough. It's something you have to train your mind to do. Here are three ways to get started:
1. Shift your sleep schedule.
It's no secret that sleep plays a pivotal role in our overall functioning and well-being—but timing is also key. Waking up earlier gives you the opportunity to do things like work out, meditate, enjoy breakfast, etc., before jumping into work. Kicking off the day leisurely with some time for yourself can be a serious game-changer—plus research shows that early risers are more productive.
However, this also means getting to bed sooner—you can't reap all the benefits of an early wake-up without getting the seven to nine hours of sleep you need. And it's not just about clocking this duration of sleep but truly resting with quality sleep, which has whole-body health benefits, including lifting your mood and emotional outlook.
If you're having trouble falling asleep, try taking one +PlusCBD Sleep Gummy an hour before bed.* With a combination of hemp CBD, melatonin, magnolia bark extract, and lemon balm extract, these gummies are formulated to promote restful sleep—and they're delicious!*
2. Learn to quiet the mind.
Meditation is intended to bring peace and clarity to those who practice. It can be an amazing way to ground down and unwind, once you get the hang of surrendering into stillness. But once again, start small. If you attempt to do a 30-minute meditation every day, right off the bat, you're likely to fail. Figure out which type of meditation is right for you and try starting with five to 10 minutes each day.
For even more help accessing a regular state of calm and quieting the monkey mind, check out +PlusCBD Calm Gummies.* Made up of doctor-formulated ingredients, including hemp CBD, L-theanine, and 5-HTP, they're designed to support a sense of relaxation, help ease tension, and promote a healthy stress response.*
3. Journal before bed.
Journaling helps to awaken conscious thinking. But the purpose is to do so in a way that's uncensored and unedited–writing that's solely for you. There are a variety of ways to journal (if you're looking for a little direction), but gratitude journaling is the method that has been most extensively researched and one that we personally love.
Ending the day by reflecting on what you're grateful for—no matter how great or how small—can result in increases in well-being as early as one month after starting the practice. By bringing awareness to positive situations, you're training yourself to notice them more often and to understand what's most valuable to you in life.
Rise from the stillness.
When you find yourself in a rut, it's only natural to try to come up with a million ways to get yourself out. But before you rush to make any major life changes (which can lead to more overwhelm), take it as a sign that it might be time to slow down. Big leaps require quiet moments. By integrating mindful practices and supportive aids like +PlusCBD Sleep and Calm Gummies into your everyday life, you'll feel refreshed and ready to take on new things by the time spring's flowers begin to bloom!*