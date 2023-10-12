You may choose to do this ritual outside while watching the eclipse—if this is something you'd like to do, there are a few things for you to consider.

First, please wear eclipse eyeglasses while watching the eclipse. If you don’t have eclipse eyeglasses, you can watch the eclipse reflected on a surface through a pinhole in some cardboard. (You can look up how to do this.)

Secondly, if you're extremely sensitive to energy or consider yourself an empath, I would recommend staying inside during the eclipse for this ritual. This is especially important if it's your first time doing ritual work under an eclipse.

Thirdly, I recommend doing this ritual alone to start with, or you can do it with people you really trust.