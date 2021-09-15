Betcha Haven’t Heard These: An MD & PhD Offer 3 Sneaky Triggers For Inflammation

Marya and Patel aren’t the only ones who believe our personal immunity is connected to the planet’s: You see, we humans are a microcosm of a much larger microbiome—in fact, the entire world has a biome, and we’re just one of the billion little bugs residing inside of it. For example, you can build immune resilience by getting your fill of supportive nutrients—but in order to do so, we need to restore healthy ecosystems so that they can offer us the most nutrients possible.

The health of the planet is intimately connected to your own—just take a look at the research: “People who are chronically exposed to PM2.5 [fine particulate matter that’s inhalable] have a much harder run of COVID when they get it and a higher likelihood of getting COVID,” says Marya. It’s a similar story from the wildfires raging in the West: A study has shown that exposure to wildfire smoke is associated with more severe cases of COVID. “We need to stop the world from burning,” says Marya—for the sake of the planet (first and foremost) and for the sake of your own health. “Our lack of understanding of how we damage ecosystems ends up having an inflammatory response,” she adds, for both those systems and for our own bodies.

The solution, of course, isn’t so simple, but let’s try to manage what we can control: According to Marya, legislation around public smoking, for example, has been associated with a lower risk of hospitalization and death from cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. “We saw rates of fatal heart attacks and strokes drop in ways that no medicine devised in modern times has cut those rates,” she says. Making substantial shifts in climate change takes collective work, but it’s a place to start.