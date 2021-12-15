When it comes to baking, it seems vanilla extracts crop up in every recipe. But before you buy that key ingredient, you'll want to be careful to make sure it's a true vanilla extract you're looking for—not vanilla flavor or vanilla essence. The latter two are likely more processed, and might not even be made with real vanilla.

Many varieties of vanilla flavorings, including some pastes and other forms, may also include added sugars—which, while not always a concern, can be something you choose to avoid, especially if your final product is sweet enough as-is.

True vanilla extract should only have two ingredients: some form of alcohol and vanilla beans. The alcohol helps to extract the flavor from the beans into the liquid, so you can easily add it to your favorite cookies or brownies. It's the next best thing to scraping the vanilla beans yourself—and it's a lot easier to get your hands on.