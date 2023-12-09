Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Experiencing Major PMS? You Might Need More Vitamin D, Research Finds

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Beauty & Health Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Portrait of a Young Woman Looking Upset and Sad
Image by Alexey Kuzma / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Considering clinical vitamin D insufficiency persists in almost half of the U.S., population (41 percent1, to be exact), there’s a pretty good chance you’re aren’t getting enough of the sunshine hormone. (You can take a blood test at the doctor or with an at-home kit to make sure.) But what are some telltale signs you need to prioritize your daily dose? 

Well, the essential micronutrient is involved in nearly every single bodily system2, so there’s quite a range of symptoms. A vitamin D gap has been associated with dry skin3, sleep disturbances4, reduced immune function5—and, specifically for women, major PMS. Allow exercise physiologist and nutrition scientist Stacy Sims, Ph.D., to explain below: 

The link between vitamin D & PMS

Some background: Premenstrual syndrome (PMS)6 symptoms affect 95% of all women of reproductive age. Some women may experience mild symptoms, while others may have more severe physical and emotional symptoms equating to premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). Both of these conditions, Sims says on the mindbodygreen podcast, can be attributed to low vitamin D. 

“If you're suffering immensely from PMS or PMDD, get your vitamin D checked,” she suggests. 

It makes total sense when you think about vitamin D’s role in brain health:

Now, a volatile mood isn’t the only PMS symptom to consider (many also experience cramps, cravings, nausea, etc.), but “really bad mood changes” and a lack of vitamin D tend to go hand-in-hand, Sims says. 

If you do discover you need more vitamin D, the solution is simple: Take a potent, high-quality vitamin D supplement—and take it daily. It’s very tricky to get ample amounts of the nutrient from food and sunlight alone, so taking a supplement every single day is the route experts recommend to achieving and sustaining an ideal vitamin D level of 50 ng/ml or higher. Bonus points if yours also contains targeted ingredients to drive optimal vitamin D absorption. 

Not sure where to snag such a stellar supplement? Find a list of our favorite options on the market here.  

The takeaway 

Vitamin D plays a vital yet sneaky role in your mood—if you notice any stark changes lately (whether you’re PMSing or not) you might want to make sure your vitamin D levels are up to par. Even if you already feel cool, calm, and collected, it’s probably not a bad idea to focus on vitamin D; find out why, here.

