Remind Your People You Love Them With These 7 Simple Gestures
Love is something that can be celebrated year-round, not just on special occasions. Whether you're single or in a relationship, we’ve rounded up seven simple ways to show the important people in your life—friends, family, and colleagues—just how much they mean to you.
Send them a card
Who says Valentine's Day cards are only reserved for a romantic partner? You can pass out little cards to your co-workers, or send a card to a family member or friend at any time—and bonus points if it includes a personalized note or is handmade! (Here's exactly how to write a love letter in case you're rusty.)
Buy them flowers
A bouquet of flowers is sure to brighten anyone's day, and it's definitely a fitting gesture. You can take it a step further if you happen to know the favorite flower of whomever you're giving them to. And btw, did you know each birth month has a designated flower? Consider gifting them theirs for an extra special touch.
Treat them to a yummy dish
There's something so thoughtful about sharing food with your loved ones. Plus, it's a relatively low-lift option that can still mean a lot to someone. You could bring in a batch of baked goods to your office, drop off a meal for a family member who's been stressed, or whip up your best friend's favorite dish. The choices here are truly endless!
Send them a voice memo
Sometimes letting someone know you care can be as easy as sending a recorded voice note. It doesn't take long at all but still tells them you're thinking of them—and they get to hear your voice! You can make your voice note as sentimental or as casual as you like, and you can send as many as you want to all the folks in your life—consider it a small reminder that you love them.
Take care of a chore for them
Perfect for the people in your life who appreciate acts of service, offer to take care of a specific chore or task you know they don't like. Maybe your roommate hates doing dishes, you notice your mom's car is covered in snow, or your colleague is super busy. Taking care of those dishes, shoveling out that car, or helping with a task at work are all thoughtful gestures that anyone would appreciate.
Research something that interests them
If someone you know has a niche interest that you, admittedly, aren't too familiar with, taking the time to learn about it can really mean a lot to them. Then, you can take that new knowledge back to them and have a conversation about it. They'll get to chat about what they love, and they'll appreciate that you took the time to learn about their interests.
Make them a playlist
And last but not least, who doesn't love a good playlist? The mixtape of the modern age, you can curate a playlist of songs that remind you of your loved one, or perhaps you opt for a playlist of songs you think they'd enjoy. They'll have a new playlist in their roster, and it'll remind them of you every time they listen to it.
The takeaway
Love isn’t reserved for just one day—it’s something we can celebrate year-round. Too often we forget to remind the important people in our lives how much they mean to us. So, whether it’s through small gestures or grand acts, don’t hold back when it comes to showing your appreciation. Let the people you care about know just how much they are valued and cherished.
