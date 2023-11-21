Advertisement
I Struggled To Sleep For 20+ Years—Until I Found This Supplement*
Take a look at my medicine cabinet and you'll find that it's full of sleep aids that I've tried with no success. From melatonin to L-theanine to sleep sprays, I've given so many products a shot over the years—but none of them made a significant difference in my sleep.
Now, I can confidently say that my medicine cabinet collection is no longer growing: I've found a sleep solution that I'm going to stick with for life.
My decades-long journey to get better sleep
I've struggled with my sleep for over 20 years. My issues started at the peak of my career when my children were young. It was a super busy time, and I felt like I constantly had to be a "supermom." Once I got into bed every night, my mind kept going and I started trying different things to shut it off. For years, I accepted this as the norm.
This sent me down the path of testing many types of sleep aids to no avail. I also tried prescription medications, but I was hesitant to take them long-term because I worried about the side effects. They also made me groggy the next morning, so I ‘saved up’ a day or two each week where I could experience the bliss of a full night’s sleep and I didn’t need to wake up early the next day. Like many people, I also tried different types of melatonin supplements but I found that they often didn't help me fall asleep any faster. And if they did help me fall asleep a tiny bit, melatonin would not help me stay asleep; I'd wake up restless in the middle of the night.
This went on for decades: I struggled to both fall asleep and stay asleep. Both bedtime and my morning alarm became something to dread. I walked through the day in a fog.
But now, I can happily report that I haven't had sleep issues in years—and that's all thanks to sleep support+.*
How sleep support+ resolved my sleep issues*
I first heard about mindbodygreen's supplements when one of my good friends, who is very health-conscious and cautious about what she puts in her body, recommended them to me. This was back when sleep support+ first launched, around 2020. Since the recommendation came from her, I felt comfortable taking the product. From the start, I knew that its ingredients (magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®) were safe to consume nightly.
But of course, I was a little skeptical that they could do anything after my long history with sleep aids (remember the medicine cabinet!). But from night one, my doubts subsided. Taking sleep support+ before bed helped me fall asleep faster than usual and stay asleep throughout the night. It was the first thing I'd tried that actually delivered wonderful rest immediately, without a groggy ‘hangover’ the next day.*
It also felt gentler than the other supplements I'd tried—which was a good thing for me! I didn't like feeling "knocked out" and unable to keep my eyes open. With sleep support+, I just felt really relaxed and like my body and mind were ready for bed.*
It's been years since I first tried the product, and I still take it religiously every night. I'll typically take 1-2 capsules around 30 minutes before my target bedtime. Then, I'll turn on an audiobook on a half-hour timer, and by the time it's up, I'll be asleep or close to it. If I'm going through a really stressful period, I'll also do a few minutes of meditation to quiet my mind further—but I often don't need to. The supplement delivers all the ease and mental clarity I'd previously been missing.*
One of the biggest benefits of this supplement is that it doesn't make me feel groggy in the morning—this is huge for me. (I had gotten so used to feeling exhausted and out of it when I woke up.) I feel good about taking this product, and it helps my sleep immensely; the fact that it doesn't leave any residual side effects in the morning is just the cherry on top.
What good sleep means to me
I work in medical education, research, and leadership. It's my job to gain the trust of physicians, residents, and leaders so that I can be privy to helping them lead, teach, and learn in a strong organizational culture. Needless to say, this is a job that requires me to be "on" all day, every day. I often need to give hours-long workshops and presentations, which is impossible if I don't have enough energy. Before getting my sleep issues under control, I used to come home and collapse after a presentation. Just this week, I felt energized enough to go out to dinner after facilitating a particularly sensitive workshop with leaders. This is huge for me!
Ever since I found a solution that works for me, I wake up feeling hopeful. Getting good sleep brings a sense of optimism and "I can do it" energy to the day. I'm now better able to be present with my family, friends, and colleagues, whereas before it felt like I struggled to get through my to-do list. I'd wake up feeling overwhelmed by all I had to do, knowing I didn't have the energy to do it. It felt like I was existing versus now I'm really thriving.
The takeaway
Bedtime used to be something I feared. But now, I actually look forward to getting into bed every night because I know I'm going to be able to sleep. I think anyone who has had a similar experience of dreading sleep can recognize how difficult it is. Overcoming that after all of these years is incredibly empowering.
After decades of testing products to help me fall asleep and stay asleep, I finally have something that helps me get the rest I need to get through the day. I'm grateful to have discovered sleep support+ and know I've found a sleep solution for life.*
Randi Stanulis (she/hers) is as a professor at Michigan State University, working for 18 years in the College of Education and now in the medical school. She has directed many curricular programs and research projects and served in various administrative leadership roles.
Most recently, her almost 7-years as a unit chair brought her insomnia to its peak, but her sleepless nights began while working toward tenure with two babies. Through her sons’ upbringing she tried to balance it all—a demanding career, attending all sporting and musical events of her children, and trying to be there for the needs of her family, students, and colleagues. As an accomplished scholar and educator, the greatest pride she takes is in the happiness and accomplishments of her two sons, now grown. Insomnia was a natural part of life, and only recently has she learned what is possible with a good night’s sleep!