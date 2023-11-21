This sent me down the path of testing many types of sleep aids to no avail. I also tried prescription medications, but I was hesitant to take them long-term because I worried about the side effects. They also made me groggy the next morning, so I ‘saved up’ a day or two each week where I could experience the bliss of a full night’s sleep and I didn’t need to wake up early the next day. Like many people, I also tried different types of melatonin supplements but I found that they often didn't help me fall asleep any faster. And if they did help me fall asleep a tiny bit, melatonin would not help me stay asleep; I'd wake up restless in the middle of the night.