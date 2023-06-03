Not only was I missing the 7 to 9 hours of sleep suggested for my age demographic, but the quality of said sleep was awful. I was waking up exhausted, and I saw firsthand how poor sleep could impact your health. Staying focused was a concentrated effort, and I lacked energy for everyday tasks, including my morning walks.

I needed a solution (and adding new blackout curtains to my space simply wasn't cutting it). So I finally decided to crack open the bottle of sleep support+ stashed away in my medicine cabinet for guest. I'd read countless reviews of the non-hormonal sleep aid from other customers who swore by the formula to improve sleep quality—including one from my own coworker who saw her REM score improve by 400% after introducing sleep aid.*

The first night I took sleep support+, I slept eight hours for the first time in months.