I Could Only Sleep 6 Hours At Night Until This Supplement Transformed My Sleep
I simply couldn’t relate to people who needed a sleep aid for most of my life. As soon as my head hit the pillow, I would fall asleep almost instantly. Every night I slept for exactly eight hours (if not a little longer). My sleep routine was the most consistent thing about me. But about three months ago, everything changed.
For the first time in my life, I struggled to fall asleep. My tossing and turning transformed into clock-watching, which made it harder to fall asleep. When I finally dozed off, I rarely made it more than six hours before jutting awake.
Not only was I missing the 7 to 9 hours of sleep suggested for my age demographic, but the quality of said sleep was awful. I was waking up exhausted, and I saw firsthand how poor sleep could impact your health. Staying focused was a concentrated effort, and I lacked energy for everyday tasks, including my morning walks.
I needed a solution (and adding new blackout curtains to my space simply wasn't cutting it). So I finally decided to crack open the bottle of sleep support+ stashed away in my medicine cabinet for guest. I'd read countless reviews of the non-hormonal sleep aid from other customers who swore by the formula to improve sleep quality—including one from my own coworker who saw her REM score improve by 400% after introducing sleep aid.*
The first night I took sleep support+, I slept eight hours for the first time in months.
My experience with sleep support+
That first fateful night, I took two capsules of sleep support+ about an hour before bedtime. When I later snuggled into bed to read before lights out, I felt at ease and relaxed. As I flipped pages, I could feel myself dozing off. So I abandoned my book at least 20 minutes before my normal bedtime—and I fell asleep within minutes of cuddling under the covers.*
The next morning I woke up after eight blissful hours of sleep. For the first time in months, I felt well-rested.* There was no grogginess, like I might have expected with other sleep aids, so I felt clear-minded going into my day.
After three weeks of regular use, my bottle is nearly empty, and I feel like I’m getting the best sleep that I’ve had in years. But you don’t have to take it from me—these ingredients have scientific backup, too.
What’s in sleep support+
Magnesium bisglycinate is the key ingredient in sleep support+. This allstar promotes a steady state of relaxation for deep sleep—and bisglycinate is one of the most absorbable forms.*
It’s then paired with jujube seed extract (which helps ease stress) and PharmaGABA® (a neurotransmitter shown in clinical trials to enhance natural sleep quality). This combo can increase deep sleep, total sleep time, and sleep efficiency within 4 weeks.*†
I love that I’m taking a GMO-free supplement without any added preservatives or fillers. Plus, I don’t have to worry about waking up drowsy or the potential long-term impact of introducing melatonin into my body with sleep support+.
The takeaway
When my sleep quality took a turn for the worse, sleep support+ helped me fall asleep faster—and stay there.* I’ve not only stopped watching the clock, but I’m finally sleeping more than six hours again. Let’s just say, I’ll be setting up a subscription as soon as this bottle runs out.
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing. After interning at Bustle Digital Group and Cosmopolitan, her love of products (and a good deal) led her to the commerce space, and she joined Meredith Corporation as its first health and wellness-focused shopping writer. During this time, her byline appeared in Health, Shape, InStyle, People, and Travel Leisure, as she covered topics like workout gear, home goods, and coronavirus essentials to help shoppers lead healthier lives. In her current role, she helps readers find the best deals, uncover the latest launches, and understand which items are worth the splurge (or not) from her home in Brooklyn, New York.