“I’m always a little hesitant about sleep supplements because I never know if they really work or if it's a placebo effect. But, this supplement has been great! Quality sleep is something I very much appreciate and I noticed during my luteal phase of my cycle it was always lacking. After consistently taking this product for a little over a month I noticed (via my oura ring) that my sleep scores were increasing and I was constantly getting enough REM and deep sleep.”*