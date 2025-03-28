Advertisement
Reviewers Say This Magnesium Sleep Aid Delivers Restorative Sleep*
Why does it feel like getting quality sleep is a pipe dream? There always seems to be something standing in the way of dozing off for an uninterrupted seven to eight hours of sleep—because if it’s not the racing thoughts before bed, it’s the fitful melatonin dreams jolting us out of bed.
But deep, restorative sleep is 100% within reach with the right wind-down routine: A routine with mindbodygreen’s sleep support+. This nonhormonal sleep aid features magnesium bisglycinate, which fuels the natural production of key hormones—including melatonin1—and sets off a calming cascade2 of neurotransmitters in the brain to prep us for bed.*
It also provides jujube seed extract to help improve sleep duration and quality, and PharmaGABA® to promote a steady state of relaxation. Overall, it’s a product that has helped thousands of customers achieve the sleep of their dreams for years.*
But don’t just take our word for it, here's what happy customers are saying about sleep support+.
Love it!
“I’m always a little hesitant about sleep supplements because I never know if they really work or if it's a placebo effect. But, this supplement has been great! Quality sleep is something I very much appreciate and I noticed during my luteal phase of my cycle it was always lacking. After consistently taking this product for a little over a month I noticed (via my oura ring) that my sleep scores were increasing and I was constantly getting enough REM and deep sleep.”*
–Sarah R.
Great alternative to melatonin
“This supplement has helped me get back to sleep faster when I wake up at 4 a.m. It never makes me feel groggy, but if I don't take it, there is a noticeable difference. It won't knock you out, but it has helped more than anything I've tried.”*
–Connie R.
It works
“I've been taking this for over a year and it's such a game changer. I won't leave home without it! I track my sleep and have the data to back up its effectiveness.”*
–Mel B.
A go-to for me and my husband
“sleep support+ has been extremely helpful to me and my husband! The quality of our sleep has significantly improved as well as the amount of deep sleep we are getting. We highly recommend this product!”*
–Nicole B.
Works like a charm
“I’ve been using mindbodygreen’s sleep support+ for over 2 years now, and I never go a night without it. It works like a charm to ease me into a full night’s sleep. Great product!”*
–Katherine M.
Helps when nothing else has
“I've always had difficulty with falling and staying asleep and have tried numerous things. This sleep support really works and keeps me asleep all night. I approve it 💯.”*
–Cary W.
I sleep deeper now
“I thought it was great. It helps me sleep deeper. I’ve been using it for two months and have noticed a difference in my sleep.”*
–Nicole L.
Finally getting 8 hours
“It took me a little time to adjust but after a month or two I’m regularly sleeping 8+ hours. Pretty amazing!”*
–Katie L.
The takeaway
Not all sleep aids are created equal. Many people reach for something like melatonin but end up experiencing dicey side effects like vivid dreams and groggy mornings. Opt for a magnesium-based supplement that will actually calm your nerves and stay asleep the entire night like sleep support+.*