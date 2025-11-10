Pretty much anything you can think of to help sleep, I've tried it—but nothing has stuck. Most of the time, the things I've tried were ineffective. Or, if they did help me feel less mentally wired before bed, they made it absolutely impossible to wake up the next day. They were just too much. On top of that, a lot of the sleep aids I've tried were not easy to digest, and my body had trouble breaking them down. I was on the lookout for a new solution after years of struggling when I first found sleep support+.