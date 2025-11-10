What Finally Helped Me Fall Asleep After Years Of Struggling
I'm a go-go-go person, which means sleep doesn't always come easily to me. By the time the day is over and I'm getting ready for bed, my mind is still racing, and relaxing feels impossible.
On nights when I have trouble falling asleep, I really feel the impact the next day. For me, good sleep means the difference between getting everything done and getting next to nothing done once I wake up. I've had a lot of spine issues in the past, and I've found that sleep plays a huge role in how my back feels too. When I fall into a cycle of poor sleep, it becomes difficult to get back on track. Over the years, I've gotten used to going night after night without sound sleep and waking up feeling awful.
Sleep aids never work how I want them to
Pretty much anything you can think of to help sleep, I've tried it—but nothing has stuck. Most of the time, the things I've tried were ineffective. Or, if they did help me feel less mentally wired before bed, they made it absolutely impossible to wake up the next day. They were just too much. On top of that, a lot of the sleep aids I've tried were not easy to digest, and my body had trouble breaking them down. I was on the lookout for a new solution after years of struggling when I first found sleep support+.
Enter: sleep support+
The first thing that stuck out to me about mindbodygreen's sleep support+ was its gentle and safe ingredients.
If I don't get enough of something from food, I want it in my supplements, so I was pleased to see magnesium—an essential mineral that we tend to need more of as we age—in the sleep formula. Plus, the form of magnesium in sleep support+, magnesium bisglycinate, is considered more bioavailable and easier to digest, which solved that problem I'd been having. Beyond the magnesium, the jujube and PharmaGABA® in sleep support+ seemed to be sourced carefully, which is important to me.
I decided to order a bottle and see how it went. After night one, I could already tell that it was working. It didn't knock me out like other solutions I'd tried in the past; it just helped me relax and get into a calmer head space before bed.* The capsules were easy to digest, and I was able to wake up in the morning with plenty of energy and zero grogginess. It was very effective right away.
I feel like I've won the sleep lottery with this supplement.
I've been taking sleep support+ for a month now, and I can happily say that it's helped me achieve my ideal bedtime of 10 p.m. on most nights.* By helping me fall asleep faster, it has boosted my mood, energy levels, and overall productivity.* I feel like I've won the sleep lottery with this supplement.
The takeaway
For me, sleep is everything. It affects every part of my life when I don't sleep well, which is why I'm so thrilled to have found a well-rounded sleep solution like sleep support+ after years of struggling with shut-eye.