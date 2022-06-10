I'm a creature of habit. I eat the same breakfast every morning, follow a similar general routine each weekday, and stick to my nighttime schedule religiously. I once considered this an eccentric quirk, but as a wellness editor I now know it to be a pretty healthy habit. Our bodies run on highly attuned clocks of their own, so keeping our schedules consistent can help us function at our best.

This is especially important during the evening hours, when unfamiliar distractions can keep us from getting tired and falling asleep. So, in the name of a solid routine, here are the five things on my nightstand that you can find me using every night around 10:30 p.m.. They ensure that I fall asleep fast and wake up in the morning energized and ready for breakfast (apple and peanut butter, for those wondering).