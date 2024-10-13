According to Breus and AASM, permanent DST could lead to lasting negative health effects. Because our bodies are naturally more well aligned with Standard Time, permanent DST could disrupt our internal clocks, resulting in a permanent sleep phase delay and subsequently, chronic sleep loss. Read: Just because it's lighter at night and darker in the morning doesn't mean we won't have to get up as early for our jobs, school, etc.—but we may feel inclined to stay up later anyway.