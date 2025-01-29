Skip to Content
Beauty

A 54-Year-Old Esthetician On The 3 Tips She Wishes She Knew In Her 20s

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
January 29, 2025
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen.
black woman with blonde hair and glowing skin on a pink background
Image by Delmaine Donson / Stocksy
January 29, 2025
Every beauty professional has their nonnegotiable steps. In our series, Like a Pro, we tap experts for the top three techniques they absolutely swear by. Here, you'll hear from a variety of industry insiders on the fail-safe tricks they always keep in their back pockets. We're all about simplifying your beauty regimen wherever you can, and sometimes the best routines are as easy as 1, 2, 3.

Make no mistake: Securing firm, youthful skin is a lifelong journey. After all, isn't it far easier to prevent fine lines from cropping up than treat each existing etch and fold? 

That's not to say you need to adopt an "anti-aging" skin care routine the second you turn 25, but a few habits are helpful to implement the earliest you can.

Just take it from Tammy Fender: Here, the 55-year-old holistic esthetician reveals the skin care tips she wishes she knew in her 20s.

If you haven't yet implemented these practices, you might want to give them a whirl (better late than never!):

1.

Prioritize facial massage

Do not overlook the power of a good facial massage: It stimulates circulation (which reduces puffiness and inflammation) and triggers collagen production (which keeps your skin looking taut). 

The best part? You don't necessarily need any special tools—just your own fingertips are enough to knead, lift, and tone. And according to Fender, it's never too early (or late!) to commit to a regular massage routine. 

"When I was 20, I was fascinated by natural medicine and holistic therapeutic modalities, but I didn't yet realize the importance of taking time in the morning and evening for facial massage while applying serum," she notes. "This is a habit that compounds over time, bringing wonderful, foundational benefits." (Like the aforementioned circulation and collagen boosts.) "Boosting the circulation can help clear overly active skin and can bring resiliency to the skin at any age while reducing stress to your system overall," she adds.

2.

Invest in a good moisturizer

No matter your age, lifestyle, or skin type, you need to hydrate your skin—period and full stop. Moisture is crucial for barrier function, which is why improper hydration can lead to premature skin aging, like sagging and wrinkles, down the road. 

That said, invest in a good moisturizer to quench your skin and feed it the nutrients it craves. "Many 20-year-olds I see in my treatment room don't yet know about the value of a nourishing moisturizer to help the skin come into balance and retain its moisture," Fender explains. "Citrus essences are especially good at supporting young skin in this way, and are at the base of my lightweight Luminous Morning Crème." 

Specifically, the confection features sweet orange and neroli, which boast more than a few skin-balancing benefits: A 2012 laboratory study1 found that the compounds in neroli oil have antibacterial and antifungal properties, which makes it a great choice for acne-prone skin; another review2 published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences described neroli as a "strong antioxidant," so it can also produce a noticeable glow. 

Feel free to browse our other favorite moisturizers here, for your dewiest, bounciest skin yet.

3.

Less is more

"When I was younger, I used to think that more was better and overused products or used too many at once," says Fender. "Over time, I've learned that holistic skin care works best with nearly homeopathic doses."

Remember: Less is more in skin care. Layering serum after serum after serum will not only overwhelm your skin barrier and lead to irritation but also may render those formulas ineffective—seems counterintuitive, no?

As a general rule, I like to stick to one active serum (i.e., one with peptides, retinol, or antioxidants) and then focus on restoring moisture.

The takeaway

Of course, it's never too late to introduce healthy skin habits. If you're well past your 20s, please feel free to embrace these three practices!

Fender still swears by these tips today—even for the professionals, hindsight is 20/20.

I Swear By This Under-Eye Treatment To Help Me Look More Awake In Minutes
Beauty

I Swear By This Under-Eye Treatment To Help Me Look More Awake In Minutes

Carleigh Ferrante

The 3 Habits You Need To Start Doing Immediately For Healthier, Brighter Skin
Beauty

The 3 Habits You Need To Start Doing Immediately For Healthier, Brighter Skin

Jamie Schneider

The 5-Minute Hair Care Routine That Can Prevent Grays (Hear Us Out)
Beauty

The 5-Minute Hair Care Routine That Can Prevent Grays (Hear Us Out)

Jamie Schneider

3 Ways To Target Wrinkles (Even If You Have Sensitive Skin)
Beauty

3 Ways To Target Wrinkles (Even If You Have Sensitive Skin)

Hannah Frye

If You Have Orange Peel Skin, You'll Want To Start Doing This Daily
Beauty

If You Have Orange Peel Skin, You'll Want To Start Doing This Daily

Jamie Schneider

Dealing With Hair Loss? Stick To This Expert Grocery List To Support Hair Health
Beauty

Dealing With Hair Loss? Stick To This Expert Grocery List To Support Hair Health

Alexandra Engler

