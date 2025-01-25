Holy Basil: You're no doubt familiar with basil, which comes in several varieties, as the indispensable leaf in dishes from Thai basil chicken to Caprese salad. But have you ever steeped your body in it? Research suggests that the topical application of basil can help soothe acne, moisturize skin, decrease roughness, and minimize the appearance of wrinkles. One variety, holy basil (Ocimum tenuiflorum), has a long-standing history1 of medicinal use in India, where it's used to ease skin issues linked to inflammation. This is the variety I'm recommending for this seasonal bath, though any type of basil will do—use what's available to you.