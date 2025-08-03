Behold: This Is The Best (And Most Satisfying) Way To Remove Blackheads

The skin gritting method is great for those with stubborn blackheads, especially ones tunneled deep within the skin. While surface-level blackheads may clear up with time, "it can take months or even years for them to go away on their own," says board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D., about the pesky plugs. You can use skin gritting to help speed up the process in a gentle, noninvasive way (on that note: Never perform extractions yourself; wait for a professional if you can!).