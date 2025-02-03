Be honest, is No. 5 on your list really that important? And is No. 1 truly urgent? If it's hard for you to figure out, try using the task-prioritization method called the Eisenhower Matrix, which helps you prioritize tasks by assessing their level of importance and deciding whether they can be delegated or even taken off the list entirely (see below). Then assess what needs to be done today, and back-burner everything else that you can.