A native Chicagoan, Anne Marie O’Connor is a writer and editor who specializes in health, fitness and nutrition. Her work has been published in Shape, Fitness, Prevention, Health.com, In Style, Martha Stewart Living, Real Simple, New York Magazine, Allure, Life & Style, Manhattan, Marie Claire, Vogue.com, WWD, Billboard, Essence, Time Out New York and Good Housekeeping. She is also the executive editor of Pilates Style. To stay calm and centered amid the frenzy of New York City, where she now lives, she relies on Pilates, meditation and great friends.