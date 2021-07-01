The Fool-Proof Plant-Based Burger That Will Wow At Any Weekend BBQ

That's where a dish like this one comes in: a more homemade update using the plant-based alternatives. By simply adding your own spices and focusing on top-notch toppings, you're likely to have a winner on your hands.

Side note: While Impossible and Beyond burgers aren't our go-to pick for everyday meals (we appreciate whole foods and they're packed with vegetable oils we don't like), we can appreciate them on occasion. Just keep that in mind!

"My family looks forward to those evenings or weekends when we grill up all of our favorites, especially these big, juicy burgers," writes Krisin Bryan in her cookbook Better Than Beef, "With a vegetarian in the family, and a few of us who would prefer an occasional plant-based option, The Backyard Burger is the perfect solution."

Bryan provides her own list of recommended toppings, but there's nothing to say you have to stick to the book. We'd say these would be especially satisfactory if you paired them with homemade ranch dressing or DIY pickles, or maybe even some homemade guacamole on top? And don't forget the sides—they're just as important at any holiday potluck. The possibilities are endless.