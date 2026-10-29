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A Simple Blood Marker May Help Flag Cognitive Changes In Heart Failure
Heart failure can affect more than your energy levels and ability to stay active.
Some people also experience changes in memory, attention, and thinking. But how can health care providers spot these changes, especially when they aren't always obvious?
A new study suggests that a marker already measured through routine bloodwork may offer clues about cognitive health in people with heart failure, though it isn't ready to help with screening just yet.
About the study
The study included 153 adults with heart failure. Researchers examined their prognostic nutritional index (PNI), a score calculated using two blood measurements, albumin and lymphocytes.
Albumin is a protein that helps maintain fluid balance, while lymphocytes are immune cells that help fight infections.
Together, these measurements offer clues about nutritional status and inflammation.
Participants also completed a cognitive screening assessment. Researchers compared their results with their PNI scores to see whether the marker was associated with difficulties with memory and thinking.
Lower PNI scores were associated with cognitive impairment
Just over 60% of participants screened positive for cognitive impairment, and this group had lower PNI scores than those who screened negative.
After accounting for age, sex, and education, every five-point increase in PNI was associated with lower odds of cognitive impairment.
In other words, participants with higher scores tended to be less likely to screen positive. However, a high score doesn't rule out cognitive problems, and a low score doesn't confirm them.
Adding PNI to a model that already considered age, sex, and education didn't significantly improve its ability to identify cognitive impairment. PNI also didn't perform better than albumin alone.
Although PNI was associated with cognitive impairment, the study didn't establish it as a useful standalone screening tool.
Why heart failure can affect brain health
Heart failure can reduce blood flow to the brain, potentially affecting memory and thinking.
Nutrition and inflammation may also play a role, but PNI isn't a direct measure of diet quality. Albumin and lymphocyte levels can change for several reasons, including inflammation, fluid retention, infections, and medications.
Because the study captured information at just one point in time, researchers couldn't tell whether lower PNI scores contributed to cognitive impairment or simply occurred alongside it.
Larger studies are needed to determine whether the marker could improve cognitive screening.
How to support your cognitive health
While researchers continue to investigate this marker, there are practical ways to look after your overall health.
- Speak up about memory changes: Persistent forgetfulness, trouble concentrating, or slower thinking warrants a conversation with your health care provider, especially if you have heart failure. A cognitive assessment can help determine whether further evaluation is needed.
- Prioritize nutrition: Aim for balanced meals with adequate protein, a variety of fruits and vegetables, and enough food to meet your needs. If heart failure affects your appetite, ask your care team about nutrition support.
- Manage heart failure: Follow your prescribed treatment plan, stay active as advised by your care team, and attend regular checkups. Managing your heart health is one part of caring for your brain, too.
The takeaway
Lower PNI scores went hand in hand with cognitive impairment in this group, but the marker can't stand in for a proper cognitive assessment.
For people with heart failure, staying on top of treatment and speaking up about cognitive changes remain the smarter moves.