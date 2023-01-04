The holidays are a glorious time to eat, drink, and be merry. I look forward to all of the festive desserts, savory appetizers, and fun cocktails that I get to indulge in each and every year. But once the new year rolls around, I welcome the opportunity to reset my habits and healthy routines.

As the body's primary detoxification organ, the liver helps filter, bind, and remove toxins that are ever-present in our everyday lives (think pollutants, heavy metals, chemicals, and yes, alcohol). This unsung hero of the body is underappreciated and often overlooked—largely due to the lack of awareness around what an unhealthy liver looks and feels like.