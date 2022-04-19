You’ve likely heard it a million and one times by now, but hot water has the ability to strip the natural oils and lipids from your skin. So if you can swing it, we often recommend keeping the shower temperature lukewarm, but we also know it’s not the most realistic advice. For many, a long, steamy shower is just nonnegotiable—and so tight, itchy skin ensues.

Recently, board-certified dermatologist Lily Talakoub, M.D., offered a clever TikTok tip to meet this dilemma: Use a pre-shower mask! In addition to coating your skin in moisturizer after-the-fact, this hack can help you preserve that precious hydration from the get-go.