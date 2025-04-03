If you have a plastic liner on the inside of your shower curtain, or the curtain itself is made from a PVC or polyester material, you're in for a relatively easy clean. According to Rapinchuk, "If you have a plastic shower curtain, it can be washed in the washing machine on cold and hung up to dry." The emphasis here is on cold! Make sure to run it in a cool setting so you don't melt the liner.