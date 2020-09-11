If you’ve ever gone head-to-head with maskne, you’re likely familiar with all the possible tricks and tips to prevent mask-induced irritation (Exfoliation! Lip masks! Shea butter-infused gear!) Here’s another one that recently entered the conversation: toner.

Whether they use it in their routine or not, some experts (and those willing to try anything to combat the dreaded maskne) have been spraying toner into their masks to limit the bacterial hotbed that occurs under the face covering. And get this: It’s worked—for the select few documenting their progress, at least.

But is using toner a one-off hack for specific individuals, or can everybody benefit from a spritz or two? A derm has the answers: