Maskne, Begone: You Can Now Buy A Face Covering Infused With Shea Butter

The new mask—called Solscia—was created by Nufabrx, a company with a patented technology to embed active ingredients into clothing (the founder, Jordan Schindler, came up with the idea after facing some irritation and acne from his pillowcase). Once maskne became one of the biggest skin care gripes to hit 2020, it only seemed fitting to transition that same technology to maskwear.

Here’s how it works: The technology infuses shea butter into each individual yarn fiber, making for an ultra-moisturizing mask. Shea butter is an excellent emollient, meaning it can soften the skin and fill in microcracks; it’s also been shown to seal moisture into the skin and protect the skin barrier. If you’ve ever faced a bout of mask-induced irritation, you likely know that the contact friction can cause some dry, flaky skin—a shea-butter infused fabric can minimize the friction on that delicate skin, so you won’t have to do as much damage-control after the fact. And just so you know: The ingredient is infused within the fabric fibers themselves, so you don’t have to worry about a glob of shea butter residue on your face every time you venture out in public.

Additionally, those fibers are infused with copper, which has its own skin-healthy benefits: Studies have shown that copper can enhance wound healing and reduce signs of facial aging (like fine lines and wrinkles). Copper is also naturally antibacterial, and it even has a significant role in killing viruses—makes for pretty impressive protective gear, no?