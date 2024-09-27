Skip to Content
Motivation

Even Just A Short Walk After Eating Can Support Blood Sugar Levels, Says Review

Merrell Readman
Author:
Merrell Readman
September 27, 2024
Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
Image by Michela Ravasio / Stocksy
September 27, 2024

Odds are, if you've just enjoyed a delicious meal, you're not going to feel terribly inclined to get active immediately afterward. However, if you're trying to be more cognizant of your blood sugar levels, adding a simple walk into your routine may make a pretty big impact.

In fact, a systematic review and meta-analysis1 published in Sports Medicine revealed that a short walk after meals may help manage blood sugar levels, and even just a two- to five-minute stroll could be enough.

What the review found

After analyzing the data of seven different clinical trials conducted on adults primarily struggling with obesity, researchers learned that breaking up bouts of sitting with standing or light exercise after eating a meal can help support healthy glucose and insulin levels.

Surprisingly, while it was previously believed that more moving time was needed to reap the benefits, it really only takes two to five minutes of walking to kick-start things. Additionally, while it was light exercise that revealed the most impact on post-meal glucose levels and insulin, standing also supported glucose levels but had no significant impact on insulin.

What this means for your health

It's no secret that a sedentary lifestyle can be detrimental to your health in the long term, and regular movement is essential. However, this review shows that even small bouts of light exercise to break up long periods of sitting can have a positive impact on your health. If just a short stroll can help regulate healthy glucose and insulin levels, imagine what longer periods of activity could do. 

"Some interruptions are not welcome, but when it comes to positively affecting cardiometabolic health on the daily, it's actually a stellar idea to interrupt sitting as much as possible. While standing is helpful, walking (even the lighter varieties) is even better for blood sugar and insulin levels/balance," explains Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, mbg's vice president of scientific affairs.

Controlling a glucose spike allows for a more gradual release of energy, giving you a better bang for your buck when it comes to your meals, so it may be worth considering getting just a few extra steps in after dinner instead of immediately stretching out on the couch to watch some TV.

Other ways to support your health

Movement is perhaps one of the healthiest habits you could follow on a day-to-day basis to support your overall health. Another no-brainer? Taking a comprehensive multivitamin. For this, we recommend mbg's ultimate multivitamin+

Formulated with an impressive range of 33 premium vitamins, minerals, and botanical bioactives to support immune, brain, heart, bone, muscle, beauty, eye, and whole-body health, this vegan multi formulated for women and men is a great, low-lift way to keep your well-being in check.* Although there are certain healthy habits that require a little extra time and thought, taking a multivitamin is not one of them—it takes even less effort than a two-minute walk!

The takeaway

While strategically eating a balanced meal to help regulate blood sugar is a good first step, getting a little movement in after your meals is an easy way to break up your sedentary lifestyle and support healthy glucose and insulin levels. Of course, it's still recommended that you work toward 30 minutes of exercise each day2, but if you can squeeze in just a few minutes of light movement after eating, your glucose levels will reap the benefits.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

More On This Topic

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Motivation

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)
Motivation

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)

Julia Guerra

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

more Movement
