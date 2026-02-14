The Truth About Sexual Health During Perimenopause—From An Expert

Jila Senemar, M.D., FACOG

Dr. Jila Senemar is a board-certified OB/GYN with over 20 years of experience specializing in menopause, hormone therapy, and metabolic health.

Based in Miami, she is dedicated to providing personalized, evidence-based care to help women thrive at every stage of life. Dr. Jila completed her residency at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and has served as an assistant professor at the University of Miami. She is fluent in English and Spanish, bringing a multicultural perspective to her practice.

As the founder of JilaMD and the Miami Menopause Collective, she integrates the latest research from the North American Menopause Society into tailored treatment plans focused on longevity and wellness. A recognized leader in women’s health, she is an active member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Florida Obstetrics and Gynecology Society.

Dr. Jila is also a published author in gynecologic surgery and adolescent medicine. Known for her compassionate approach, she empowers women with innovative, patient-centered care.