These Are The 2 Most Common Sexual Health Concerns For Women Over 50

According to Kingsberg, painful sex and lack of desire are two of the most common issues that women deal with during menopause and beyond. “Many women believe that sexual dysfunction is a natural part of aging," she says. "Part of that is true, but that doesn't mean we can't do something about it. Women color their hair to look younger and go to the gym to feel better. But when it comes to sexual concerns, most simply live with them without asking whether help is available."

Kingsberg also notes that “probably around 40 to 45% of women have a sexual concern.” While sexual disfunction is openly discussed in men, it’s become a taboo topic among women that is not often addressed with a healthcare professional. However, bringing these issues to light is the best way to make sure you’re enjoying sex throughout the entirety of your life—as you should!