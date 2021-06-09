How To Help Your Houseplants Water Themselves While You're On Vacation

The flight is booked; the itinerary set. Your bag is packed with clothes you haven't worn in eternity and you're ready to take your first real vacation since February 2020. You're just out the door when you spot them: The houseplants you've lovingly cared for (and have cared for you) through months of lockdown. Will they make it on their own while you're away?

Plants are more resilient than we give them credit for, and most will bounce right back after a short dry spell. But if you're going to be gone for more than a few days, you'll want to have a plan for ensuring your foliage doesn't get frayed in your absence. Self-watering pots and watering globes are made for just that, but you can also craft something similar in a pinch.

These two DIY self-watering planters come together so quickly that you'll still make it to the airport on time: