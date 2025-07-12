Create a bedtime routine. Finding a routine that works for you and incorporates the best sleep hygiene practices can make a huge difference in your quality of sleep. Experts say you should aim to fall asleep around the same time each night and wake up around the same time each morning. To prepare you for bed, cut back on caffeine at least six hours before you plan to hit the sack. Try incorporating a short, relaxing yoga routine before bedtime, or jot down some feelings in a journal to release some of those racing thoughts that could potentially keep you up at night.