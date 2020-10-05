Researchers from the University of Utah Health studied 220 adult patients, between 18 and 60 years old, who had been experiencing back pain and sciatica for an average of 35 days before the study. The participants were split into two treatment groups: one with physical therapy and one without.

The PT group underwent their treatment for four weeks, which included sciatica exercises and hands-on spinal mobilization techniques. The other group did not receive physical therapy, but were encouraged to stay active—aka the “wait-and-see” approach.

Participants were asked to rate their pain levels, and how that pain interfered with everyday life, after four weeks, six months, and one year. At every check-in, patients in the PT group experienced less pain and greater ability than those without.