School Lunches Are Filled With Chemicals & Additives—Arizona Wants To Change That
Arizona has joined a growing movement to clean up school lunches by introducing a bill to ban ultra-processed foods containing harmful additives. If passed, the legislation would prevent public schools from serving or selling products with 11 controversial ingredients, including Red Dye No. 40, titanium dioxide, potassium bromate, and several other synthetic food dyes.
This initiative follows similar moves by California and Iowa, signaling a growing trend to improve the nutritional standards of school lunches across the U.S.
The problem with ultra-processed foods
Ultra-processed foods are industrial products far removed from their natural state, often loaded with synthetic additives, preservatives, and stabilizers. They dominate the modern diet, contributing nearly 58% of the calories consumed by Americans and 90% of added sugar intake, according to research in The BMJ.
Their impact on health is profound. A study published in Cell Metabolism1 found that participants on an ultra-processed diet consumed 500 more calories per day and gained two pounds in just two weeks, while those eating unprocessed foods lost weight.
Even when controlling for sugar, sodium, and fat content, research has linked these foods to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, metabolic dysfunction, and chronic illnesses such as type 2 diabetes.
Given the rapid rise in childhood obesity and metabolic disorders, removing these harmful foods from school environments is a critical step toward healthier futures for young Americans.
The health risks of banned ingredients
Red Dye No. 40 & synthetic food dyes
One of the most common food dyes in the U.S., Red Dye No. 40 is a petroleum-derived chemical used to enhance color in processed foods. Studies have linked synthetic dyes, including Yellow 5 and Yellow 6, to behavioral issues in children, particularly those with ADHD.
A landmark study in The Lancet2 found that a combination of synthetic dyes and preservatives heightened hyperactivity in children across the general population, not just those diagnosed with ADHD. Europe now requires warning labels on foods containing these dyes, yet they remain prevalent in U.S. school snacks.
Children are especially vulnerable because they consume disproportionately high amounts of synthetic dyes relative to body weight. For students, removing these additives could mean fewer concentration issues and improved classroom behavior.
Potassium bromate & propyl paraben
Potassium bromate, a common additive in bread and baked goods, has been flagged as a potential human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. Its use has been banned in several countries, but it remains legal in the U.S., where it’s primarily used to enhance dough strength and elasticity.
Propylparaben, another additive targeted by the bill, is a preservative linked to endocrine disruption. Research suggests that exposure to propyl paraben may interfere with hormone regulation, raising concerns about reproductive health and development in children.
Titanium dioxide & other harmful additives
Titanium dioxide, often found in candies and chewing gum, has been used as a whitening agent. However, emerging studies suggest it may cause inflammation and DNA damage, prompting bans in places like the European Union.
Brominated vegetable oil, another banned additive in the Arizona bill, has been associated with neurological symptoms and memory loss when consumed in high amounts.
Tackling childhood obesity & metabolic health
The prevalence of childhood obesity has tripled in the past few decades, with over 14 million children in the U.S. classified as obese3. This number is projected to double by 2035 to 208 million boys and 175 million girls, over a 100% increase from 2020.
Ultra-processed foods are a significant contributor to this crisis, often packed with empty calories that spike blood sugar levels and disrupt metabolic processes.
Research shows that healthier school lunches can improve students' focus, behavior, and academic performance. With metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes becoming increasingly common in children, state-level actions like Arizona’s are essential for reversing these troubling trends.
A national trend for healthier meals
Arizona’s proposal mirrors California's recent bans on food dyes and harmful additives, set to take effect in 2027 and 2028. Iowa is also pushing for similar reforms. The momentum reflects growing state-level efforts to address the gaps left by federal agencies in regulating food safety.
While parents will still be able to send lunches containing these ingredients, schools will be prohibited from selling or serving items with banned additives. This ensures that schools remain a place where healthier food choices are the default.
A safer future for food
Arizona's move, alongside efforts in California and Iowa, underscores a positive shift in how states prioritize children’s health. These proactive measures not only protect young minds and bodies but also push the conversation forward on food safety at a national level.
By joining this growing "club" of states committed to cleaner school meals, Arizona is setting a strong precedent for other states to followâ€”moving toward a future where kids can learn and thrive without the hidden dangers of ultra-processed foods.
