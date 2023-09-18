The new school year is in full swing. Most parents look forward to the day their kids start packing their own lunch because it’s one less thing on their to-do list. But the truth is, letting your kids take the reins regarding what they eat is so much more.

Registered Dietitian Alex Turnbull, R.D. says, “Autonomy is so important for kids.” And while age often limits what we can do, “giving them a choice in what goes into their lunchbox can not only increase the likelihood that they eat the meal, but it can also boost their confidence around eating and take away some of the pressure and anxiety kids often feel around new foods.

But we know that letting go of lunch box prep is often easier said than done—especially when we’re talking about your child’s nutrition. Ahead, Turnbull shares some great tips to help ease the transition (for everyone) when your kid starts packing their own lunch for school.

Tips for helping your kids pack a nutritious lunch