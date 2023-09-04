As a psychotherapist and support circle facilitator, I often sit with folks as they contemplate the fine line between where others end and they begin. “How much of my needs should be met in any relationship, and how much of theirs?” they ask me.

Every relationship has 3 sets of needs: your needs, their needs, and the relationship’s needs. However, there are times when these needs are opposing and therefore cannot all be fulfilled. So, what do we do when our children’s needs abound (as they should!)? How do we decide which ones to meet and when to prioritize ourselves instead?

In many different parenting circles that I am a part of, I’ve heard the belief that children’s needs must be met 100% of the time.

Some parents resent declining nights out with friends, canceling their massage appointment, or attending every single little league game, but choose to live with that resentment because they learned somewhere along the way that love means denying your needs and putting the needs of others before their own.

While there may be good intentions behind this effort, it can actually have the opposite effect when we over-index on meeting their needs. Overtime, this teaches them to be self-deniers. This leaves many parents in a bind, myself included. As a new mom, I was afraid of replicating my own child dynamics and therefore felt anxiety about not “showing up enough,” and yet noticed that showing up all the time left me feeling depleted and irritable.

Let’s get into what the research says about how to find the sweet spot between your needs and your kids needs and then 5 strategies for attuning to their and your needs, in a way that supports your bond with one another.