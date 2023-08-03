Mom guilt, defined as the feeling many parents experience about not being “good enough,” is real. As a psychotherapist, group facilitator, and mother, it’s an emotional weight that I have carried and supported others in working through.

For you, this guilt might manifest as fears about not spending enough time with your kids, regret over snapping at them, or self-judgments about not wanting to play with dolls or take them to yet another extra curricular activities.

What most people don’t know is that your guilt might be a cover up of what you really feel, which is anger. But because most of us fail to investigate our guilt, we never get in touch with the root of it.