Iowa Proposed A Ban On Margarine & Food Dyes In Schools—Here’s Why It Matters
Iowa lawmakers are taking a bold step in improving school nutrition with a proposed bill that would ban margarine and artificial food dyes, including Red Dye No. 40 and Yellow Dye No. 7, from school meals.
Modeled after California’s recent legislation, this initiative reflects growing concerns about the impact of these ingredients on children’s health.
Proposed on January 22nd, the bill, House Study Bill 5, has advanced, aiming to eliminate certain food additives that have been linked to health risks, including hyperactivity and neurobehavioral issues in children.
Supporters argue that removing these ingredients is a necessary move to prioritize student well-being and align school meals with the latest scientific findings.
The health concerns behind the ban
Margarine
Once marketed as a heart-healthy alternative to butter, margarine and other products containing seed oils—such as soybean and corn oil—have come under scrutiny. These seed oils1 are highly refined, prone to oxidation, and contain toxic compounds.
Artificial food dyes
Synthetic dyes, including Red Dye No. 40 and Yellow Dye No. 7, have been shown to cause behavioral and cognitive issues in children. Studies have linked these dyes to increased hyperactivity, attention deficits, and allergic reactions.
The European Union has already taken steps to restrict the use of such additives, and California’s recent legislation as well as the FDA’s ban on Red Dye No. 3 reflects a growing body of evidence that questions the safety of these synthetic colors.
A positive step for U.S. school nutrition
Iowa’s proposed ban signals a shift toward healthier, whole-food-based school meals that prioritize children's long-term health over convenience and cost-cutting measures. By following California's lead, Iowa schools could set a precedent for other states to reconsider the ingredients allowed in student meals.
Critics of the bill, however, argue that margarine is a cost-effective alternative to butter and that implementing the ban could pose logistical challenges for schools.
Yet, supporters emphasize that the long-term health benefits far outweigh the initial hurdles, noting that improved nutrition can lead to better academic performance, behavior, and overall well-being—and we couldn’t agree more.
Looking ahead
While the bill is still in its early stages and has faced opposition, the conversation it has sparked is crucial. Parents, educators, and lawmakers alike are beginning to question what goes into school meals and how food choices impact children's development and future health.
With growing awareness and support, Iowa's efforts could inspire a nationwide reevaluation of school food policies, promoting cleaner, healthier options for students across the U.S.
