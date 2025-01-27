Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Change-Makers

Iowa Proposed A Ban On Margarine & Food Dyes In Schools—Here’s Why It Matters

Ava Durgin
Author:
Ava Durgin
January 27, 2025
Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
By Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
school lunches in france with cucumber veal and an apple tart
Photo by Carine Duflos / Shutterstock
January 27, 2025

Iowa lawmakers are taking a bold step in improving school nutrition with a proposed bill that would ban margarine and artificial food dyes, including Red Dye No. 40 and Yellow Dye No. 7, from school meals.

Modeled after California’s recent legislation, this initiative reflects growing concerns about the impact of these ingredients on children’s health.

Proposed on January 22nd, the bill, House Study Bill 5, has advanced, aiming to eliminate certain food additives that have been linked to health risks, including hyperactivity and neurobehavioral issues in children.

Supporters argue that removing these ingredients is a necessary move to prioritize student well-being and align school meals with the latest scientific findings.

The health concerns behind the ban

Margarine 

Once marketed as a heart-healthy alternative to butter, margarine and other products containing seed oils—such as soybean and corn oil—have come under scrutiny. These seed oils1 are highly refined, prone to oxidation, and contain toxic compounds.

Margarine2, in particular, is an ultra-processed food, containing emulsifiers and artificial colors. Replacing margarine with healthier fats, such as butter or olive oil, would be a step toward supporting better long-term health outcomes for children.

Artificial food dyes

Synthetic dyes, including Red Dye No. 40 and Yellow Dye No. 7, have been shown to cause behavioral and cognitive issues in children. Studies have linked these dyes to increased hyperactivity, attention deficits, and allergic reactions.

The European Union has already taken steps to restrict the use of such additives, and California’s recent legislation as well as the FDA’s ban on Red Dye No. 3 reflects a growing body of evidence that questions the safety of these synthetic colors.

A positive step for U.S. school nutrition

Iowa’s proposed ban signals a shift toward healthier, whole-food-based school meals that prioritize children's long-term health over convenience and cost-cutting measures. By following California's lead, Iowa schools could set a precedent for other states to reconsider the ingredients allowed in student meals.

Critics of the bill, however, argue that margarine is a cost-effective alternative to butter and that implementing the ban could pose logistical challenges for schools.

Yet, supporters emphasize that the long-term health benefits far outweigh the initial hurdles, noting that improved nutrition can lead to better academic performance, behavior, and overall well-being—and we couldn’t agree more.

Looking ahead

While the bill is still in its early stages and has faced opposition, the conversation it has sparked is crucial. Parents, educators, and lawmakers alike are beginning to question what goes into school meals and how food choices impact children's development and future health.

With growing awareness and support, Iowa's efforts could inspire a nationwide reevaluation of school food policies, promoting cleaner, healthier options for students across the U.S.

More On This Topic

The Fight Against Phthalates: How States Are Taking Action To Protect Public Health
Change-Makers

The Fight Against Phthalates: How States Are Taking Action To Protect Public Health

Ava Durgin

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This Wrinkle-Smoothing Ingredient Doesn't Get Nearly Enough Hype
Beauty

This Wrinkle-Smoothing Ingredient Doesn't Get Nearly Enough Hype

Jamie Schneider

I Would Have Laughed At This Ingredient A Year Ago—Now It's My Go-To
Beauty

I Would Have Laughed At This Ingredient A Year Ago—Now It's My Go-To

Jamie Schneider

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Fight Against Phthalates: How States Are Taking Action To Protect Public Health
Change-Makers

The Fight Against Phthalates: How States Are Taking Action To Protect Public Health

Ava Durgin

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This Wrinkle-Smoothing Ingredient Doesn't Get Nearly Enough Hype
Beauty

This Wrinkle-Smoothing Ingredient Doesn't Get Nearly Enough Hype

Jamie Schneider

I Would Have Laughed At This Ingredient A Year Ago—Now It's My Go-To
Beauty

I Would Have Laughed At This Ingredient A Year Ago—Now It's My Go-To

Jamie Schneider

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Fight Against Phthalates: How States Are Taking Action To Protect Public Health
Change-Makers

The Fight Against Phthalates: How States Are Taking Action To Protect Public Health

Ava Durgin

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This Wrinkle-Smoothing Ingredient Doesn't Get Nearly Enough Hype
Beauty

This Wrinkle-Smoothing Ingredient Doesn't Get Nearly Enough Hype

Jamie Schneider

I Would Have Laughed At This Ingredient A Year Ago—Now It's My Go-To
Beauty

I Would Have Laughed At This Ingredient A Year Ago—Now It's My Go-To

Jamie Schneider

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Fight Against Phthalates: How States Are Taking Action To Protect Public Health
Change-Makers

The Fight Against Phthalates: How States Are Taking Action To Protect Public Health

Ava Durgin

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This Wrinkle-Smoothing Ingredient Doesn't Get Nearly Enough Hype
Beauty

This Wrinkle-Smoothing Ingredient Doesn't Get Nearly Enough Hype

Jamie Schneider

I Would Have Laughed At This Ingredient A Year Ago—Now It's My Go-To
Beauty

I Would Have Laughed At This Ingredient A Year Ago—Now It's My Go-To

Jamie Schneider

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Planet
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.