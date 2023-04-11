A scapegoat is someone who gets blamed for the wrongs, faults, and mistakes of others, often so those others don't have to take responsibility for those deeds. The term was taken from the Bible—namely the book of Leviticus—in which priests symbolically take the sins of people and place them on a goat to be sent into the wilderness for the purpose of casting away people's sins.

Nowadays, this dynamic is often seen in families, when the family picks out one person and uses them as their personal scapegoat to explain away any problems. As psychologist and toxic family expert Sherrie Campbell, Ph.D., tells mindbodygreen, scapegoating is a major red flag that a family has toxic underlying patterns, adding that it is emotionally violent and abusive for the person on the receiving end.

Why do families do it? When family members are facing issues either in the family unit or within their own lives, it can feel easier to compartmentalize their cognitive dissonance by projecting it onto a scapegoat. For example, a parent might start questioning their own ability to parent their kids, only to avoid the cognitive dissonance and say, "No, this isn't my problem—it's because my son is so bad."

And according to doctor of clinical psychology Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy, scapegoating often occurs when narcissists are present, explaining that there's often a "golden child" who can do no wrong, and then a scapegoat who's blamed for everything. "By triangulating children against one another, the [narcissist] keeps everyone in their place, teaching them they need to work for attention or that they don't deserve it at all," Neo previously wrote for mindbodygreen.