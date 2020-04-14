By this point in the COVID-19 pandemic, we're well aware of the importance of covering our noses and mouths with face masks (more on how to DIY your own mask here). But what about our hands? Well, the CDC hasn't rolled out a formal recommendation about wearing gloves in public like they have with face masks, and best practices are changing by the day. While gloves are essential for medical professionals, there's some question as to how useful they are to the everyday person trying to avoid the virus.

Here's what we know so far about what gloves do, what they don't do, when they might be helpful, and how to make sure you're using them safely.