Short answer: no. All current evidence suggests you cannot actually contract COVID-19 from food itself, because it is a respiratory virus, not a food-borne one. In order to get sick, you need to breathe the virus in as opposed to ingest it. "There have been no known cases of food to human transmission," Moday explains, but, she says, there's a caveat: "One study in the New England Journal showed that the virus can live for up to 24 hours on cardboard and 72 on metal and plastic."

So, if you touch a hard packaging surface in the store that has been recently contaminated, there's a chance you could contract the virus if you then touch your mouth, nose, or eyes. But the FDA says this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads. Being in close proximity to other people is still thought to present the largest risk.

"Limiting time in a store, touching only what you intend to buy, wearing gloves and masks, staying six feet away from others, and wiping down carts and baskets with sanitizer wipes is recommended," Moday summarizes. And once you get home, "always dispose of gloves properly and wash hands again."