7 Best Running Belts To Help You Stride With All Your Essentials

June 26, 2020 — 11:08 AM

You've laced up your running shoes, thrown on your new favorite workout shorts, and have your route all mapped out. Now the only question is—what are you supposed to do with your keys, credit card, phone, and water bottle? Sure, you can carry them in your hands, but there's another option that will help keep you totally unencumbered during your run. Meet: The running belt. This convenient piece of gear comes in different varieties (sizes, features, functions), but each is meant to carry the essentials you may need during a run.

Nathan Hipster Waist Belt

If you're looking for a super-streamlined option, this running belt is a great choice. It wraps securely around your waist or hips, and features multiple pockets for your phone, credit card, or gel packet. Thanks to the fitted design, you don't need to worry about anything jostling during your run—this budget-friendly belt will keep everything in place.


Hipster Waist Belt, nathansports.com ($20)

nathan running belt
Nathan

FlipBelt Classic Running Belt

This slim running belt is the ultimate low-profile option. It's designed to sit securely around your hips—either under or over your running clothes—and it easily stretches to fit large phones, keys, IDs, and more. Plus, the material is moisture-wicking, to keep all your items (and your body) cool and dry.


Classic Running Belt, FlipBelt ($29)

Flipbelt
Flipbelt

Nike Air Fanny Pack

This stylish Nike running belt doubles as an everyday pack. The adjustable strap ensures a perfect fit, and allows you to wear it as a cross-body bag if you prefer. The lightweight belt features a main pocket big enough to store your phone, keys, and cards–making it perfect for running, walking, or completing errands.


Nike Air Fanny Pack, nike.com ($30)

Nike running belt
Nike

Osprey Duro Solo Running Hydration Waistbelt

If you like to have a water bottle at the ready during your runs, then this running belt is for you. It sits securely on your waist, and includes a 570 ml BPA-free bottle. The front pocket also features a touchscreen smartphone window, which allows you to adjust your music or take a call, without removing your cell.


Duro Solo Running Hydration Waistbelt, amazon.com ($40)

osprey running belt
Osprey

CamelBak Flash Belt

Another great option if you like bringing a water bottle on your run, this CamelBack running belt comes with an insulated water bottle, that stays securely in place. It also includes a spot for your phone, along with reflective details to improve visibility and safety on your run.


Flash Belt, camelbak.com ($40)

Camelback belt
Camelback

Lululemon On The Beat Belt Bag

Wear this petite pack over your shoulder, crossbody, or around your waist. However you rock it, the bag features a front pocket for your phone, a back zippered compartment for credit cards or cash, and a larger area in the center for snacks, keys, or any other essentials. Plus, it comes in a variety of vibrant colors, and is easy to wipe clean after a sweaty workout.


On The Beat Belt Bag, lululemon.com ($58)

lululemon running belt
Lululemon

Patagonia Nine Trails Waist Pack

Want to stay hydrated on your run...but don't love the idea of toting a water bottle? Check out this Patagonia pack, which includes a 1.5-liter water reservoir in the main compartment. The durable belt also features a breathable, padded waistband for ultimate comfort. Oh, and there are two additional pockets for water bottles, in case you want to be extra prepared during your excursion.


Nine Trails Waist Pack, patagonia.com ($119)


Patagonia running belt
Patagonia

