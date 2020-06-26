You've laced up your running shoes, thrown on your new favorite workout shorts, and have your route all mapped out. Now the only question is—what are you supposed to do with your keys, credit card, phone, and water bottle? Sure, you can carry them in your hands, but there's another option that will help keep you totally unencumbered during your run. Meet: The running belt. This convenient piece of gear comes in different varieties (sizes, features, functions), but each is meant to carry the essentials you may need during a run.